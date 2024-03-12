Delhi Police arrests three wanted criminals after brief encounter

New Delhi, March 12 After an exchange of over a dozen rounds, Delhi Police have nabbed three wanted criminals in the national capital’s Jyoti Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Arif a.k.a Khalid (22), a resident of Seelampur, Ali a.k.a Fahad (23) and Al Shehjaan a.k.a Tota (22), both residents of Jafrabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at about 01:30 am, acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Ambedkar College, Jyoti Nagar, and three criminals, who were wanted in murder and attempt to murder case were intercepted.

“The accused persons were travelling on a scooty. The police party signalled them to stop for checking,” said the DCP.

Instead of stopping, they opened fire at the police team and tried to escape. “In retaliatory fire, all three criminals were shot and injured on their legs. A total 26 rounds were fired while 13 were fired by the three accused persons, 13 more were fired by the police team,” said the DCP.

“The scooty being used by the criminals was found stolen from Hazrat Nizamuddin police station in August, 2023,” said the DCP.

Police said that they recovered three sophisticated 7.65 mm pistols with seven live rounds from Arif, Ali and Al Shehjaan.

“All three were taken to GTB Hospital, where they are under treatment. A case under attempt to murder and Arms Act has been being registered against them in Jyoti Nagar police station,” said the DCP, adding that efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused persons in the case.

--IANS

