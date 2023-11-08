Delhi Police arrests two criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies

New Delhi, Nov 8 Delhi Police arrested two notorious criminals who were allegedly involved in 10 armed robberies in the Delhi-NCR within 20 days. These criminals had 54 prior cases involvement, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Mohd Faheem (24), a resident of Seelampur and Khalid aka Izhar (30), a resident of Brahampuri.

The officer said that the duo was wanted in many sensational robberies in Delhi & UP including famous Karawal Nagar jewellery shop loot.

According to police, a case under sections 397 and 34 IPC was registered on October 15 at MS Park police station wherein complainant Haneef Khan, who runs a mobile shop, stated that two unknown persons came to his shop and robbed cash and 20 mobile phones at gunpoint and ran away on a bike.

During the investigation, a police team obtained footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras and analysed it.

“The CCTV footage showed that the criminals came out of the said shop wearing helmets and after committing the crime, fled on a light brown Yamaha MT-15 bike. During further investigation, the team was successful in obtaining the registration number of the bike used in the crime with the help of CCTV cameras, but the same bike was found robbed from the south district,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena.

Acting on a tip-off, on November 5, Faheem and Khalid were apprehended.

During interrogation, Faheem and Khalid disclosed their involvement in 10 cases, including Karawal Nagar jewellery loot,registered in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi recently.

“At their instance, two robbed mobile phones of the complainant, the clothes which they had worn during the crime were also recovered from their room in Ashok Vihar, Loni, Ghaziabad, UP. They further disclosed they sold 18 robbed mobile phones out of 20 and purchased a new Apache bike from the robbed amount. Raids are being conducted to recover the remaining case property,” the DCP added.

