Delhi Police arrests wanted member of Neetu Daboda gang from Haryana

New Delhi, Nov 17 Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a member of Neetu Daboda gang from Haryana, who was absconding for more than three years in an infamous case of robbery-cum-murder in city's Mayur Vihar area, an official said on Friday.

Jaibir, alias Hunter, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

According to police, information was received about the movement of Jaibir near village Sampla (Haryana).

"Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and the criminal apprehended on Thursday," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Alok Kumar.

On March 5, 2020, Jaibir, along with Ajit Mota, Pankaj Dabas alias Cheetah, Depak Thanna, Sunny Malik, Ravinder and Pardeep came to one Javed's house in Mayur Vihar area and robbed over Rs three lakhs at gunpoint.

"During the robbery, the public gathered outside the office and nabbed one of the robbers, Sandeep. The other accused fired on the people to escape. A person called Mukesh sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed to his injuries," said the DCP.

All the accused except Jaibir and Gurbakhs, alias Sweety Sardar, were arrested in the case.

On sustained interrogation, Jaibir disclosed that was an active member of Neetu Dabodia/ Pankaj Dabas alias Cheeta Gang. "He had come into contact with Neetu Dabodia Gang through his cousin Inderjeet, who was a member of Neetu Dabodia Gang. In the year 2020, Inderjeet was murdered by the members of rival gang Neeraj Bawania," said the DCP.

