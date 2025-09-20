Delhi Police ASI, aide arrested for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

New Delhi, Sep 20 A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and his aide were arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an employee of a recruitment agency in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, an official of the Vigilance Unit said on Saturday.

ASI Pappu Ram Meena, posted at Mehrauli police station, and private person Mohd. Shakir, were arrested while taking the bribe on Thursday in exchange for releasing the complainant’s vehicle, allegedly seized illegally by the policeman, said the official in a statement.

Shakir, a local resident of Mehrauli who has a house near the LIC Office in the colony, was acting as the policeman’s conduit to collect the bribe money, the police said.

On September 18, the complainant, a resident of Neb Sarai and employed in a recruitment and placement company, approached the Vigilance Branch and reported that on September 10, his two-wheeler was illegally taken to Mehrauli police station by ASI Meena.

The recruitment agency employee said in his complaint that ASI Meena allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for the release of the bike.

The complainant said that Meena took away the vehicle after the former had a minor dispute with a local property dealer on September 10.

During the dispute, a PCR call regarding a quarrel between the complainant with a person was received at Police Station Mehrauli, and the matter was assigned to ASI Meena for preliminary enquiry, said the statement.

The call was disposed of by Meena with the remark "enquiry closed". However, after the preliminary enquiry, Meena took away the complainant's bike from his residence by breaking its lock.

The ASI demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for the release of his bike, said the complaint.

Following the complaint, a trap was laid by the Vigilance Unit at Police Station Mehrauli. ASI Pappu Ram Meena instructed the complainant to hand over the first instalment of the bribe money, Rs 5,000, to Shakir.

The Vigilance team apprehended both Shakir and ASI Meena on Friday and recovered the bribe money from the trapped policeman.

An FIR No. 20/2025, under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 308 (2)/3 (5) BNS was registered on Friday by the Vigilance Police station, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor