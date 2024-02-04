Delhi Police Asks CM Arvind Kejriwal To Submit Evidence Over MLAs ‘Poaching’ Claims

Delhi police have asked AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide evidence supporting his claims that the BJP offered Rs 25 lakh to seven of its MLAs for leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kejriwal has been given until Monday to submit the evidence, According to NDtv reports.

In the previous month, Kejriwal accused the BJP of threatening his arrest in the Delhi Liquor Police case and asserted that approximately 21 AAP MLAs were approached, with seven allegedly offering Rs 25 lakh each to switch sides. He characterized these conversations as part of a larger strategy to destabilize the AAP government in Delhi.

On social media platform X, Kejriwal posted, "Recently, they (BJP) has contacted 7 of our MLAs of Delhi and said - 'We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others also. After that, we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also come. Will give Rs 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket."

पिछले दिनों इन्होंने हमारे दिल्ली के 7 MLAs को संपर्क कर कहा है - “कुछ दिन बाद केजरीवाल को गिरफ़्तार कर लेंगे। उसके बाद MLAs को तोड़ेंगे। 21 MLAs से बात हो गयी है। औरों से भी बात कर रहे हैं। उसके बाद दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार गिरा देंगे। आप भी आ जाओ। 25 करोड़ रुपये देंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2024

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP's attempts to destabilize his government were in response to the commendable work of AAP in the national capital. Despite challenges, he claimed that the people of Delhi continue to support AAP, making it difficult for the BJP to defeat them in elections.

A team from the Delhi Police visited Kejriwal's residence on Friday to deliver the notice, but sources reported that the individuals present declined to accept it. The police team revisited the Delhi Chief Minister's residence on Saturday and successfully handed over the notice to the officials present. Delhi minister Atishi was also served a notice regarding the poaching allegations.

In response to these allegations, the BJP criticized AAP leaders, demanding concrete names and evidence to support their claims of poaching.