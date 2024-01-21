Delhi Police beefs up security ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

New Delhi, Jan 21 Ahead of Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Delhi Police on Sunday implemented stringent security arrangements across the national capital, an official said.

Emphasising the need for vigilance, the police have not only focussed on the upcoming religious event on January 22 but also extended their preparedness for the Republic Day celebrations which are just five days away.

According to the police, the security measures are not solely in response to the religious festivities, and the city was also gearing up for the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron during the Republic Day parade.

Delhi Police has strategically placed multi-level security checkpoints at various locations, with a particular focus on temples and crowded markets.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joy Tirkey said that maintaining law and order is their top priority.

"Night patrolling staff have been instructed to thoroughly inspect hotels, guest houses, and dharamshalas to ensure a secure environment," said the DCP.

Several prominent temples in Delhi, including Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Birla Mandir, and Kalka Ji Mandir, are expected to witness a surge in devotees to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha'.

Authorities have deployed both paramilitary forces and local police in substantial numbers.

"In an effort to maintain a watchful eye on the major temples and to avoid any untoward incident, police teams are also monitoring CCTV cameras installed across the city," said a senior police officer.

