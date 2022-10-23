Delhi Police beefs up security for Diwali in market's and malls ahead of Diwali

Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements in markets, malls and heavy footfall areas to ensure a smooth and safe Diwali, officials said on Saturday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, especially in markets, malls, vital installations and places likely to draw large crowds, they said. Police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All personnel are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident, they added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "In view of the festival season, we have intensified patrolling in market areas, extra police pickets have been installed and personnel deployed. "From the anti-terror point of view, anti-sabotage checks are being done to ensure that no anti-social or anti-national elements carry out activities that can harm anybody's life."For women's safety, women personnel have been deployed on the ground, Hooda added. They will also patrol major intersections on scooters to ensure a safe environment. Flag marches and patrolling were also conducted in the crowded market of Sarojini Nagar, which witnesses heavy footfall during the festival season, the police said. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.