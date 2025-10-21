Delhi Police Bomb Squads get major tech upgrade and 12-Day NSG-led IED training

New Delhi, Oct 21 In view of preparedness for the upcoming festive season and forthcoming events, the Crime Branch, Delhi Police successfully organised and conducted a workshop on National IED Data Management System (NIDMS), an official said on Tuesday.

This crucial workshop was held on October 10 2025 and apart from it, a training session of 12 days on IED Awareness for BDS/BDT personnel of Delhi Police from October 6-17, 2025 was held at Delhi Police Academy (DPA), Dwarka in collaboration with National Security Guard (NSG), which was attended by 110 and 86 police personnel respectively.

According to Delhi Police, ”A comprehensive workshop on the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) was held on October 10, 2025, at the Delhi Police Academy, Dwarka, jointly organised by the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the NSG Training Centre and Delhi Police.”

The workshop was attended by 110 officers/personnel from various wings, including the Crime Branch, IT Centre PHQ, and all Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and Bomb Detection Teams (BDT) of Delhi Police.

The Director, NBDC, conducted a detailed briefing on NIDMS functionalities and its strategic importance in boosting intelligence-sharing and counter-IED preparedness, nationwide.

Notably, the role of NBDC includes collecting, analysing and evaluating all terrorist bombing activities reported in the country and abroad, disseminating relevant information to concerned law enforcement agencies, carrying out limited research and innovation in the field of bomb disposal and others.

Alongside the workshop, a 12-day IED Awareness Capsule Course was conducted for BDS and BDT personnel of Delhi Police from October 6-17.

“A total of 86 officers of the BDS/BDT of Delhi Police underwent extensive training, including theoretical sessions, field exercises, and hands-on experience with modern explosive detection and disposal equipment. The curriculum included practical sessions at NSG Manesar and a visit to their IED Museum, offering rich exposure to real-life counter-IED operations,” said Delhi Police in its press note.

Notably, the Delhi Police currently operate eight Bomb Disposal Squads and 18 Bomb Detection Teams across District/Units such as the Delhi Metro, IGI Airport, and Railway Stations.

“The teams were imparted training and made aware of the functioning and capabilities of modern equipment,” it added.

According to the information, new additions are incorporated in their arsenal, including Telescopic Manipulators, Deep Search Metal Detectors, M-Ion Explosive Vapour Detectors and RSP Tool Kits.

Similarly, to further enhance safety and operational efficiency, procurement is underway for Non-Linear Junction Evaluator (NLJE), Tactical Ballistic Shield (TBS), Bomb Blanket, Fibre Optic Scope (FOS), Night Vision Monocular, Electronic Stethoscope and IED Containment Vessel.

