Delhi Police Bust Al Qaeda Terror Module; 14 Detained Across Three States

Delhi Police announced on Thursday that they have busted an Al Qaeda terror module, with 14 people detained across Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The arrests followed a coordinated operation based on intelligence reports, conducted in collaboration with the police forces of the respective states.

"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," a Delhi Police statement said.

The terror module members had received training at various locations, including in weapon handling, according to officials. Six people were detained in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, while undergoing weapons training, and eight others were apprehended from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for further questioning. The suspects are currently being interrogated, and additional arrests are expected. Authorities are conducting raids to recover arms, ammunition, and relevant documents.

