Delhi Police Bust International Drug Syndicate, Seize 560 Kgs of Cocaine Worth Rs 2000 Crores; Four Arrested
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 2, 2024 02:55 PM2024-10-02T14:55:59+5:302024-10-02T15:14:57+5:30
Delhi Police have busted an international drug syndicate and seized more than 560 kilograms of cocaine worth over Rs 2,000 crore ...
Delhi Police have busted an international drug syndicate and seized more than 560 kilograms of cocaine worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the international market. The operation, carried out by the police's Special Cell, took place in South Delhi. A narco-terror angle is under investigation, according to reports from news agency ANI. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.
#Delhi | Delhi Police Busts International Drug Syndicate, Seizes 560 kg Cocaine Worth ₹2000 Cr; 4 Arrested, Narco-Terror Angle Probed.#cocaine#Delhipolice#Drug#Drugs#Arrested#NCB#Cocaine#delhipic.twitter.com/gkV7kvMd7u— Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) October 2, 2024
