Delhi Police busted 'Dunki' network; six held, over 200 passport recovered

New Delhi, Jan 15 Delhi Police has busted an international human trafficking or ‘Dunki’ network, arrested six persons and recovered over 200 passports, fake police clearance certificate, fake education certificates, fake permits of European countries, among others, an official said on Monday.

Police has identified the accused as Mohd. Ali Akbor (49); a Bangladesh national, Mohd. Ibraheem (44); Mohd. Mudassir Khan (33); Dheeraj Kumar Bishnoi (26); Gaurav Gulati (24); and Narender Arya (48).

Earlier, police have also arrested Mohd. Anowar Kazi (22); Mohd. Kholilur Rahman (22); and Mohd. Younus Khan (42), all Bangladesh nationals.

An official said that the syndicate was unearthed after specific information on January 4 revealed that a Bangladesh national -- who is living in India illegally and is involved in trafficking activities -- will arrive in the Mayur Vihar area.

“A trap was laid and Kazi along with Rahman and Hossain, were apprehended,” said the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Achin Garg.

During inquiry, they were asked to produce their valid travel documents upon which Kazi produced his original passport.

“The said passport also had a previous X-Misc Double Entry Visa with special endorsement. He was also found in possession of a Greek Work Permit along with other miscellaneous documents. The mobile phone of Kazi was also checked, and it was revealed that he was in constant touch with agents/traffickers involved in this organised crime syndicate. He was also asking the one trafficker to create his fake Adhar Card, Pan Card and other such Indian nationality documents,” said Garg.

Rahman did not have any original travel document i.e. Passport of valid visa, however, he was found in possession of a coloured photocopy of passport bearing with X-Double Entry Visa valid till September 4, 2023 with special endorsement as “Greece Visa Application Centre New Delhi” along with a work permit in Greek language and other miscellaneous document.

“Hossain told police that he had submitted his passport to a European Country Embassy in Delhi for visa stamping and showed a copy of his valid passport and visa on his mobile phone. His phone was also checked, and it was revealed that he was also in constant touch with multiple agents/traffickers involved in this organised crime syndicate,” said the official.

During the investigation, three accused -- Younus Khan, Ibraheem and Akbor -- were arrested from Sarita Vihar and 12 passports, 10 mobile phones, about 150 notary documents of Bangladesh of 150 individuals, 50 Bangladesh Police Clearance Certificates and multiple other incriminating articles like diaries, list of victims, etc. were recovered.

“The accused revealed that they have been actively working in the area of international human trafficking along with their boss in Dhaka -- who runs a manpower consultancy and other associates in Bangladesh and India -- sending people from Bangladesh to European countries using Donkey Routes through India,” said the official.

It was further revealed that the boss in manpower consultancy, Bangladesh procures innocent Bangladesh nationals by showing them dreams of being able to work in European countries and earn more.

“They are charged an advance of anywhere between Rs one Lakh to five Lakh and thereafter transfers the leads to Akbor and Ibraheem,” said the official.

“Modassir Khan was also nabbed and a lot of incriminating digital as well as physical documentation along with a laptop containing the said incriminating digital documentation/data was recovered,” said the official.

Khan used to create fake work permits through a consultancy namely Paradise Consultancy in NSP, Delhi operated by Dheeraj Bishnoi and Narender Arya of Paradise Consultancy Private Limited in Netaji Subhash Place, and used to charge the victims in large amount of cash to sell the same work permits through Akbor and his associates.

“Bishnoi and Arya were also arrested in the case and Gulati was also nabbed, who disclosed that Arya used to give him work related to data entry and editing of documents. He further stated that the edited fake documents were shared by him to Ali Akbor on the instructions of Arya and he was only paid a salary of Rs 18,000,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor