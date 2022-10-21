Delhi Police busted illegal factory involved in making faux cumin seeds

A Delhi police team of crime branch on Thursday busted an illegal factory alleged of making faux cumin seeds in Kanjhawala and arrested its owner, officials said.

The accused, identified as Suresh Gupta (43), a resident of Buddh Vihar, Phase-I is the owner of the illegal factory making faux cumin seeds by using Wild Grass, Jaggery Vinegar, and Stone Powder.

The police recovered more than 400 sacks of faux cumin seeds, weighing a total of over 28 tonnes, worth exceeding Rs 1 crore.

An intimation was received by the crime branch that one person namely Suresh Gupta, is running an illegal factory in the area of Kanjhawala and is manufacturing faux cumin seeds in huge quantities, will transport a large consignment of the same to a destination outside Delhi," police said. Adding that acting on the tip-off and considering the matter as a grave concern related to public health, a raid was conducted in the area of Kanjhawala, Delhi to apprehend the accused.

"Our team of Crime Branch NR-I section swiftly raided the place of information and the owner of the illegal factory, Suresh Gupta (43), resident of Budh Vihar, Phase-I was apprehended," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

"The staff of the Food Safety Department was also called to the place of recovery and collected the samples of faux cumin seeds. The faux cumin seeds were made so well that nobody can discern that they are not real," Yadav added.

Underlining on the busted faux cumin seeds the senior police officer said that the fake seeds made with Wild Grass, Jaggery Vinegar, and Stone Powder were resembling with the real ones.

"The workers used to prepare faux cumin seeds, which were resembling with real cumin seeds in color, size, and overall appearance. These seeds were mixed with real cumin seeds in proportion to selling them in the market, "Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

"Although no previous criminal record has been found of the person arrested. It is suspected that on and off he has been involved in this activity for years now. He used to change his factory addresses frequently," Yadav said. Adding that this particular factory was recently started by him.

"This time the accused tried to supply a huge consignment but was caught by the Crime Branch. This consignment is worth more than Rupees one Crore,"

"An investigation is in progress to identify the place and people where this consignment was to be delivered," added the official.

( With inputs from ANI )

