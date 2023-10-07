Delhi Police busts counterfeit currency syndicate, arrests 4

New Delhi, Oct 7 Delhi Police has arrested four currency smugglers and recovered Rs 18.5 lakhs of fake Indian notes and Nepal currency amounting to over 46 lakhs, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Chhavi Ram (25 ), Aasib aka Aasif (37), Imran (26) and Dinesh Kumar Jha (25).

According to police, a police personnel noticed a man carrying a bag and suspiciously roaming inside Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on September 28.

Accordingly, his bag was checked and Rs 1,22,000 (Rs 100 x 466 notes & Rs. 200 x 377 notes) Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were found inside it. Identity of this person was established as Chavi Ram.

“Since a substantial amount of counterfeit currency was seized, and its links were found to connect to other states, the case indicated the involvement of a significant syndicate engaged in the smuggling of counterfeit currency,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), Amrutha Guguloth.

During the investigation, the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of this syndicate was analysed, which revealed that a certain individual named Dinesh serves as the mastermind of this gang.

“He maintained constant communication with numbers based in Nepal and was discovered to be using five SIM cards across three mobile phones to coordinate with his gang members,” said the DCP.

Following the arrest of Chhavi Ram, two additional suppliers of counterfeit Indian Currency Notes, namely Aasib and Imran, were apprehended in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

“Counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 45,000 and Rs 42,000 were recovered from their hiding places,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, Dinesh, the mastermind, deactivated his mobile phone.

“Based on Chhavi Ram's disclosure, it was evident that Dinesh possessed a significant quantity of counterfeit currency notes. Consequently, the investigative team conducted a raid on Dinesh's hideout in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Dinesh, in an attempt to evade the police, frequently changed his location,” said the DCP.

“However, due to the unwavering determination of the police team, they successfully apprehended Dinesh at his residence on October 4, based on confidential information,” said the DCP.

During the search of his house, a substantial amount of counterfeit Indian currency, Nepal currency notes, a color printer/scanner, and other materials used in the production of counterfeit currency notes were recovered.

On interrogation, Dinesh revealed that initially, he procured counterfeit Indian currency from his associates in Nepal, receiving a 10 per cent commission, and subsequently smuggled it into North India through his gang members.

“Later on, he began producing counterfeit Indian and Nepal currency notes at his residence, using high-quality printers and paper. To facilitate the distribution of counterfeit currency notes, he formed a gang consisting of Chhavi Ram, Aasib, Imran, and Islam (now incarcerated in Samastipur, Bihar), among others,” said the DCP.

“Local inquiries also revealed that Dinesh had previous connections with Naxalites, and a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had been registered against him at the Sakra police station in Muzaffarpur,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor