Delhi Police busts gang running sex racket; 4 accused arrested, 4 cops sent to district lines

Senior Officials of Delhi Police on Monday sent four police officers to district lines after a case of 'sex racket' in their area came to the fore.

The police have also arrested four persons, for allegedly running a sex racket in the Laxmi Nagar area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police East Amrutha Guguloth, "a 17-year-old-girl registered a complaint at Laxmi Nagar Police Station against Atul, Vinay, Sahil, Saniya, Imtiyaz and Nitesh for allegedly forcing her into prostitution, who was in pursuit of a job."

"About 10 months ago, the complainant met with Saniya and developed friendship with her. Saniya, told her that she provides jobs to girls. Later, about one and a half month ago, Saniya called her at a flat Vijay Block, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi where she introduced her to another accused persons, namely, Atul, Sahil, Nitesh, Vinay," police said.

"The accused persons allegedly forced her into the prostitution and earned money in exchange of that," police said, adding that they too intimidated the minor if she discloses this to anyone else.

Accordingly, a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

"On the basis of information and details given by the complainant four persons Vinay, Atul, Sahil and Nitesh have been arrested, while Imtiaz, Saniya and one girl are absconding," DCP East added.

According to police, in a response to the incident, four cops have been sent to district lines in connection with the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor