Delhi Police busts two-wheeler financing fraud ring, three arrested

New Delhi, Jan 3 The IFSO unit of Delhi Police’s Special has arrested three men, including the mastermind, involved in a fraudulent two-wheeler financing scheme, an official said.

He said that the arrest has led to the recovery of 13 two-wheelers acquired through forged identities which marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to preempt monetary losses.

The accused were identified as Ankit, Sameer Manothiya a.k.a Rocky and Nisar.

The arrest came after the police began investigation when OTO Capital -- a leading two-wheeler finance company -- reported that 35 loans issued between February 2023 and May 2023 were secured using forged IDs, photographs, and impersonation during virtual verification.

During the probe, it was revealed that vehicles were handed over to the accused from various dealers through mobile numbers, from which the loans were applied from OTO Capital.

“The call detail records of these numbers were analysed, and it was revealed that these mobile numbers were in regular touch with Ankit and Harsh. It was further revealed that Ankit and Harsh, along with other co-accused, were running a syndicate using forged and fake documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, etc., to get vehicles financed,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO unit) Hemant Tiwari.

Subsequently, the accused, Ankit was arrested in the case. On interrogation, he revealed that Ankit has a Masters degree in English Hons. from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, and during COVID-19, he started the business of giving loans on an interest basis.

“During that period Ankit started financing Sameer and orchestrated the fraudulent scheme through OTO Capital. Nisar, responsible for selling the financed vehicles, and Sameer, the mastermind behind the conspiracy, were subsequently apprehended,” said the DCP.

Ankit started financing Sameer and got 35-40 two-wheelers issued on forged names and further sold them to one Nisar on a profit basis.

“Nisar disclosed that he made arrangements to sell off the financed vehicles while Sameer revealed that he had planned and executed the whole conspiracy with the help of Ankit and Nisar,” said the DCP.

All the arrested accused were been previously involved in criminal cases. “A total of 13 two-wheelers, including one Royal Enfield motorcycle, and two mobile phones containing relevant details related to the case have been recovered from the arrested accused,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor