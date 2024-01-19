Delhi Police Commissioner bans sub-conventional aerial platforms upto Feb 15

New Delhi, Jan 19 In view of upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft upto February 15.

The CP said that it has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.

“In pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs order, do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. and their online sale over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Function-2024 and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the CP in an order said.

It said that as the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed ex-parte.

“It shall be published for the information of public through press and affixing copies on the Notice Boards of the offices of all DCSP, Addl. DCSP, ACSP, Tehsils, all Police Stations and offices of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi & New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Cantonment Board,” it said.

It added that this order shall come into force with effect from January 18, 2024 and shall remain in force for a period of 29 days i.e. upto February 15, 2024 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor