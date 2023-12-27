Delhi Police constable shoots himself dead

New Delhi, Dec 27 An on duty Delhi Police constable shot himself dead with his service rifle on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, 35, a native of Jaipur district.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received at 4:31 p.m. at Chanakyapuri police station that a constable had shot himself in the police lines.

A police team reached the spot where Chaudhary was found dead in a sitting position on a cot in barrack No.2 with a gun shot on his forehead and holding an Insas rifle.

"He was posted at TML since June 12, 22. He was issued an Insas rifle and on Wednesday was on duty from 2 p.m,” said a senior police official.

Eyewitnesses present inside the barrack also confirmed that they heard the sound of fire and saw that Chaudhary was injured.

"The scene of crime is being inspected by the Crime team including forensic experts. The statements of the witnesses are being recorded. The weapon has been seized and the dead body has been shifted to RML hospital. The inquest proceeding is in progress," the official added.

