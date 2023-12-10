Delhi Police constable stabbed during raid, hospitalised

New Delhi, Dec 10 A Delhi Police constable was attacked with a knife on his chest and hand in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area after he tried to arrest a criminal involved in seven cases of the Arms Act and robbery, an official said on Saturday.

The official added that on Friday, a police team from Adarsh Nagar police station received specific inputs at around 10.45 p.m, that one Ajay alias Ganja, along with his associates were planning to execute a crime.

Acting on the inputs, a police team reached the Wazirpur area at around 11 p.m.

"On the back side of a public toilet, Ajay and his associate Akash were found sitting, consuming some intoxicating substance. Upon seeing the police team, both of them started fleeing from the spot," said a senior police official.

The constable Bhupender tried to control Ajay but he attacked him with a knife resulting in stab injuries on his chest and right hand.

"He (police constable) was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area," the official added.

"Another associate Akash was also overpowered and arrested from the spot. A manhunt has been initiated to nab Ajay, who is absconding since committing the crime," the official said.

