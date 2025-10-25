Delhi Police cracks robbery case in Seelampur; two held, stolen items recovered

New Delhi, Oct 25 In a swift breakthrough, the Delhi Police team of Police Station Seelampur has successfully solved a robbery case reported earlier this month.

The police have arrested the robber along with the receiver of the stolen items, and recovered both the robbed mobile phone and the scooter used in the commission of the crime.

According to a statement from the police, “On the night intervening 13/14.10.25, a robbery incident was reported at PS Seelampur. The complainant, Ashraf (50 years), S/o Mehar, R/o JMC Welcome, stated that after midnight, while he was charging his mini tempo at a Charging Hub near Welcome Metro Station, three persons on a scooty robbed him of his mobile phone.”

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 309(6)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station Seelampur, and a detailed investigation was initiated.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO/PS Seelampur, developed vital leads in the case and managed to trace one of the suspects. The accused was identified as Dinesh (23 years), S/o Kallu, R/o Kishan Colony, Prahladpur, Bangar, Delhi. During the search, police recovered the robbed mobile phone from his possession.

During interrogation, Dinesh revealed that he had purchased the stolen phone from an acquaintance. Acting on his disclosure, police conducted a raid and apprehended Paras (29 years), S/o Kanhaiya Lal, R/o Jheel Khuranja, Geeta Colony, Delhi. The team also recovered the scooty (No. DL-5SDA-1878) used in the robbery.

Police said, “During sustained interrogation, both accused admitted to their involvement in the robbery. Verification revealed that the accused Paras has a previous criminal record and was earlier involved in three cases, including theft and Arms Act violations.”

Both accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the third accomplice, who remains at large.

The prompt action of Seelampur Police, under the supervision of senior officers, demonstrates the department’s continued efforts to ensure public safety and bring habitual offenders to justice. Authorities stated that more arrests are likely as the probe progresses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor