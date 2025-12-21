Delhi Police Crime Branch rescues two missing minors, apprehends 24-year-old suspect

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has successfully traced and rescued two minor children from different parts of the national capital, including a specially-abled boy, officials said on Sunday.

Both children were safely reunited with their families, while a 24-year-old suspect was apprehended in one of the cases.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old specially-abled boy was reported missing on December 8 from the Bhalswa Dairy police station area.

A case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered following a complaint by his family.

Given the sensitivity of the case, the investigation was taken over by the AHTU, the nodal agency for such matters.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Manoj Dahiya, assisted by ASI Gopal Krishan, Woman Head Constable Seema and Constable Dharamraj, under the supervision of ACP Suresh Kumar, launched an intensive search operation.

The team circulated the boy’s photograph on social media and WhatsApp groups and conducted checks at multiple locations.

Based on ground-level inputs, the boy was traced near Shani Mandir in the Alipur area.

Police enquiries revealed that the boy, who is mentally disturbed, had wandered away from home and lost his way. He was later reunited with his parents.

In the second case, a 16-year-old girl was reported missing on December 20 from the same police station area.

Acting swiftly, the AHTU team collected information from her family and friends and analysed call detail records.

Using technical surveillance and field verification, the police traced the girl along with a suspect, Vikas (24), from Samta Vihar in Bhalswa Dairy.

Investigations revealed that the girl, a Class 9 student, had come into contact with the suspect, who used to collect water tankers from her house.

Police said she was allegedly eloped by him on December 19 and taken to a flat in Jahangirpuri, where she alleged sexual assault.

Both victims and the accused have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action, said DCP Pankaj Kumar.

