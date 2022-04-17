Delhi Police Crime Branch takes over probe in Jahangirpuri violence case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the Jahangirpuri violence incident, said Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

"District Police and Crime Branch are jointly investigating the matter (Jahangirpuri violence)," Yadav told media persons today.

A total of 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violent clashes that broke out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening during a religious procession marking Hanuman Jayanti. Of the 20 persons, 14 accused in the case were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday.

Rapid Action Force and Police have been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident. Delhi Police also conducted preventive patrolling in the Uttam Nagar area in wake of the altercation which escalated into stone pelting, injuring eight police personnel and one civilian.

After the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday condemned the incident of violence and stone-pelting in Jahangirpuri as unfortunate and said the miscreants will not be spared. He spoke with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

( With inputs from ANI )

