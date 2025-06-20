Delhi Police Cyber Cell Arrests Wanted Criminal Dattatray Mohite in Multi-Crore Real Estate Scam

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Friday, June 20, has arrested Dattatray Ganpati Mohite, a 56-year-old criminal wanted in connection with a multi-crore real estate scam that defrauded thousands of investors in the National Capital of over Rs 20 crore.

Mohite, who had been declared a Proclaimed Offender in four major FIRs related to cheating and forgery by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Amar Colony Police Station, was apprehended in Maharashtra's Raigad district after a week-long search operation led by Inspector Manjeet Kumar.

Operating under the guise of the fake "Pragati Valley Project" in Karjat, Mohite lured thousands of Delhi investors with promises of lucrative real estate returns and ultimately dumped them. Due to the scale and impact of his fraudulent activities, authorities announced a Rs 50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.