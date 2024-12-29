Delhi Police deports eight illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

New Delhi, Dec 29 The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they deported eight Bangladeshi nationals, including six children, who were residing in the capital without valid Indian documents.

The operation, conducted by the South West District Police, aimed to tackle the rising concern over unauthorised migrants in the Vasant Kunj area.

Special teams, including officers from local police stations and special units, carried out extensive searches and intelligence gathering to locate undocumented immigrants.

Under the supervision of ACP Satyajeet Sarin and SHO Arvind Pratap Singh, officers from the Vasant Kunj South Police Station initiated a door-to-door verification drive, checking nearly 400 families and collecting documents for scrutiny.

Verification forms (Parcha-12) were sent to West Bengal for further authentication, and a special team was dispatched to the state for manual verification of suspects.

During the operation, eight Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended. Among them, Jahangir, a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh, confessed to entering India through jungle routes and trains. He later brought his wife, Parina Begum, and six children -- Jahid, Ahid, Sirajul, Fatima, Ashima, and Wahid—to Delhi after settling in the Rangpuri area, concealing their identities.

Upon further investigation, Jahangir revealed their original address in Bangladesh's Madaripur district. Police found that the family had destroyed their Bangladeshi identification documents to avoid detection.

Following legal procedures, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) facilitated their deportation back to Bangladesh.

Earlier, the city police arrested and deported a 50-year-old man back to Bangladesh from Delhi's South East R.K. Puram area for illegally residing in the country.

Similarly, on Friday, a 28-year-old woman was deported to Bangladesh following a verification drive. It was found out that the woman had been living in Delhi and Mumbai for the past six years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor