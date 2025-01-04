Delhi Police deports five illegal Bangladeshi nationals

New Delhi, Jan 4 Delhi Police has detained and deported five Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally in Sarita Vihar, the authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The individuals were found living in a guest house in Madanpur Khadar's Mawasi Colony after their visas had expired.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East, Ravi Kumar Singh, shared details about the operation, stating, "We have an Illegal Immigrant Detection Cell in the south-east district that identifies and deports illegal immigrants. This team discovered five illegal immigrants staying in a Bangladeshi guest house in Sarita Vihar. These individuals came to India in August 2024 on tourist visas, which have since expired."

The individuals identified were Sheikh Sofiul Alam Sabbir, Md. Takdirul Khan, Bijoymod Sahi, Habibur Rahman, and Md. Musa Mia Khan. Each had overstayed their visa, with expiry dates ranging from October to November 2024. All had entered India under the pretext of visiting the Bosnian Embassy to obtain work permits.

"We have also initiated legal action against the guest house owner for failing to verify their documents and not informing the police. An FIR has been filed under the Foreigners Act, 1946," DCP Singh added.

The Illegal Immigrant Investigation Team (IIDT) of the South-East District, led by Sub-Inspectors Narendra Sherawat and Hari Kishan, carried out the operation. They were supported by ASI Birjesh Kumar, HC Vikas, HC Arun Kumar, and CT Mohit Rathi.

This operation is part of a larger crackdown launched by the South-East District Police on November 19, 2024, to identify and deport illegal migrants. Since the drive began, 14 Bangladeshi nationals have been deported from the region.

The detained individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings. Authorities emphasised the importance of compliance with the Foreigners Act to ensure proper reporting and monitoring of foreign nationals in the country.

The police continue their efforts to locate and take action against more illegal migrants in the district.

