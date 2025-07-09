Delhi Police detain 12 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, begin deportation process

New Delhi, July 9 Delhi Police have detained 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including transgenders, men, a woman, and even a 40-day-old infant, in two separate operations carried out by the North-West and South-West Districts.

The police have initiated legal proceedings to deport all the apprehended individuals in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Foreigner Cell of the North-West District Police launched a special drive on July 7 to track illegal immigrants in the area.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of ACP Rajeev Kumar and led by Inspector Vipin Kumar, resulted in the detention of five transgenders and two men from under the Mukundpur Flyover. The apprehended individuals were found begging during the daytime and involved in suspicious activities at night.

Upon interrogation, they were revealed to be Bangladeshi nationals lacking valid travel documents. Interestingly, the five transgenders had altered their appearances using heavy makeup, wigs, bangles, bindis, sarees/salwar suits, and even voice modulation to mimic women.

Those nabbed include -- Foisal (19), Jamalpur, Sanjana (26), Narayanganj, Fariya (22), Kamlapur, Faridpur, Md. Rohi (21), Potuakalhi, Barishal and Toha (20), Transgender, Peruspur -- all transgenders and two males -- Liton alias Nikhil (34), Chittagong and Alamin (33), Dhaka.

Police also seized five smartphones installed with the banned IMO app, allegedly used to communicate covertly across borders.

Similarly, in a separate operation on July 8, the Operations Cell of South-West District detained five more illegal Bangladeshi nationals -- four adults and a baby -- following secret inputs about their presence near Delhi Cantt. The accused had recently lost his job at a brick kiln in Bihar and moved to Delhi in search of work.

All were found with only photocopies of Bangladeshi ID documents.

The operation was led by Inspector Ram Kumar and supervised by ACP Vijay Kumar. The team swiftly identified and interrogated the suspects, who confessed to having entered India illegally in 2023. Names of the Apprehended (South-West District) include Ukil Amin (45) and Abdul Rahim (27) from Jatrabari, Dhaka, Mohd. Zahidul Islam (25) from Kurigram, Jimmu Khatoon (20), Phulbari and Mohd Zakir (40 days), Infant from Jatrabari.

Both police districts emphasized their zero-tolerance policy toward illegal immigration.

Deportation procedures are underway for all detainees, reinforcing the Delhi Police's commitment to national security and legal order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor