Delhi Police Detain AAP Supporters for Raising Slogans in Support of Jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal During DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Several fans were detained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on May 6 for chanting slogans in support of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Police stated that the fans were apprehended at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for causing a 'public nuisance.'

#WATCH | Few people raised slogans in support of Arvind Kejriwal during the IPL Match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi



Our staff are deployed at various points in the stadium. We have detained some persons for creating public nuisance.… pic.twitter.com/Y5kzAYnjBL — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

"Our personnel are stationed at various locations within the stadium. We have detained several individuals for causing public disturbance. They are being held in custody accordingly and will be released following legal procedures. We urge all spectators to enjoy the game without engaging in such behavior within the stadium," said Delhi Police as reported by the news agency ANI.

The detained fans were wearing yellow t-shirts featuring Kejriwal's photo behind bars. The Aam Aadmi Party also shared a video of the individuals chanting slogans during the match.

फिरोजशाह कोटला मैदान में DC Vs RR के IPL Match में भी गूंजा CM केजरीवाल की साज़िशन गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ 'जेल का जवाब वोट से' का नारा 💯#जेल_का_जवाब_वोट_सेpic.twitter.com/1nVN6Dw5ny — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) May 7, 2024

Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague Manish Sisodia, and BRS leader K Kavitha in cases related to an alleged excise scam. Special judge for CBI and ED matters, Kaveri Baweja, extended Kejriwal's custody until May 20 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam being investigated by the ED. Kejriwal appeared before the court via video conference at the conclusion of his earlier remand."