Delhi Police Detain Protesters at India Gate During Demonstration Against Rising Air Pollution

Delhi Police on Sunday detained several people who had gathered at India Gate to protest against the worsening air quality in the national capital. The demonstrators, including parents, environmental activists, and children, were calling for immediate government action to curb pollution. While being detained, a protester said, "Delhi Police is detaining us for protesting against air pollution in our own city." Many of the participants said they were compelled to demonstrate as air quality continued to remain in the “severe” category across several parts of Delhi.

According to a PTI report, several of the protestors were mothers who arrived with their children to demand clean air and accountability from elected representatives. Environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari said, "We want to meet our elected officials. We had sought an appointment with the chief minister but were refused. So many parents are here because their children are suffering. Every third child already has damaged lungs; they will live nearly 10 years less than those growing up in cleaner air." The protest took place on a day when data from the Air Quality Early Warning System showed the AQI at 392, with several areas crossing the 400 mark.

At the same time, another demonstration against the Supreme Court’s recent judgment directing the relocation of stray dogs from institutional areas was also underway at India Gate. Police said that multiple people were detained as no permission had been granted for either protest. "There was no permission to hold a protest at the India Gate. To maintain law and order and ensure there is no obstruction in security arrangements, some people were detained," a police officer said. The detentions have sparked further criticism from civil society groups who argue that citizens should be allowed to protest environmental and animal welfare issues affecting daily life in the capital.