Delhi Police detains three illegal Bangladeshi migrants, deportation process underway

New Delhi, Sep 26 In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, the Operations Cell of the South West District Police detained three illegal Bangladeshi nationals who were found residing unlawfully in India.

The arrests were made in the RK Puram area following specific Intelligence inputs. According to a press release issued by the South West District Police on Friday, the migrants had entered India on valid visas but overstayed without legal authorisation and were planning to travel to European countries like Portugal.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jhalak Pal (25) of Balaganj, Sylhet, Dhaka; Md. Nurul Abser alias Abser (40) of Chattogram, and Mohammed Azizul Hoque alias Hoque (21) also from Chattogram, Bangladesh.

The operation was led by Inspector Gajender Singh, in charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell/SWD, under the supervision of ACP Vijaypal Singh Tomar, with a dedicated team comprising ASI Ved Prakash, HC Sundar, HC Deepak, Constables Farhaan, Mohit, and W/Constable Somata.

The press release noted: “The team of Operations Cell, South West District has done commendable work by tracing/detaining three illegal Bangladeshi migrants... Fresh deportation process was initiated with the help of FRRO, Delhi, after completing all codal formalities.”

The action followed a tip-off received by HC Sundar about suspicious movement of Bangladeshi nationals in the RK Puram area. On verification, the individuals failed to produce valid identification or travel documents. Upon interrogation, they admitted to having entered India legally in 2025 on valid visas but overstayed after their permits expired.

Police investigations revealed that the trio were seeking work in Delhi after failing to secure visas to European countries. During the course of enquiry, the team was able to contact their families in Bangladesh through the suspects’ mobile phones and obtained official identity documents, including National ID cards and passports, confirming their nationality.

Subsequently, the deportation process was initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi.

This operation underlines the South West District Police’s firm stance on illegal immigration and their proactive efforts to maintain internal security. The department reiterated its commitment to identifying and taking action against foreign nationals living illegally in the capital.

