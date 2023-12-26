Delhi Police Discover Letter Addressed to Ambassador After 'Blast' Call Near Israel Embassy

A letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was discovered near the country's embassy in the national capital, shortly after reports of a supposed explosion. Reports indicate that the typed letter is of an "abusive" nature. Despite initial reports, investigators have found no evidence of a blast.

The Delhi Police responded to a call about the "blast" behind the embassy at approximately 5:45 pm on Tuesday. Teams from the district staff, Special Cell, and the Delhi Fire Services swiftly arrived at the scene. The call, made by an on-duty police official who heard an "explosion" from behind the embassy, prompted a thorough investigation.

However, a senior police officer stated that there were no indications of a fire or blast. Both a dog squad and a bomb disposal squad were deployed, but as of now, no findings have been reported. Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Services, mentioned, "Nothing has been found yet. Our teams are checking." The Israeli Embassy spokesperson confirmed the bomb blast call and stated that both the police and their security team are actively investigating the incident.