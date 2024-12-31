Delhi Police dismantle Nigerian drug syndicate, two nabbed

New Delhi, Dec 31 In a significant step toward achieving the goal of a "Drug-Free Delhi by 2027," set by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the Delhi Police have intensified its crackdown on narcotics. In a recent operation, the Special Staff of the South East District successfully dismantled a narco-syndicate involved in distributing illicit heroin across Delhi-NCR, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals -- Amans Osaretin alias Fred and Thompson Apiti alias Emeka -- along with the recovery of 442 grams of high-quality heroin. The Delhi Police reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy against narcotics trafficking and its commitment to building a safer, drug-free society, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar said, “Acting on credible intelligence provided by Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar of the Special Staff, a team was constituted under the supervision of ACP Operations Dalip Kumar. The team, led by Inspector Rajender Singh Dagar and comprising Sub-Inspectors Shubham Chaudhary, Phool Singh, Vinod Kumar, Rajbir Singh, and other personnel, conducted the operation on December 26.”

The arrest took place near Gate No. 1, Siddhartha Enclave, Ashram Ring Road, Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted Amans Osaretin near his Skoda car. During a thorough search, 442 grams of heroin were discovered concealed in a Real Juice Tetra pack hidden in his jacket.

Following the arrest, a case was registered under sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act at PS Sunlight Colony. During interrogation, Amans revealed that he had procured the drugs from his associate, Thompson Apiti, at Janakpuri Metro Station. He was going to deliver the drug to Jasola or Ashram Metro Station, he said.

Based on this information and technical surveillance, the team tracked and nabbed Thompson Apiti from Dalip Vihar, Chander Vihar, Nilothi Extension, Delhi. Two mobile phones used for drug transactions were also recovered, the DCP added.

The accused disclosed details of an extensive network spanning multiple states, targeting vulnerable communities for wholesale and retail drug distribution. Their operations included elaborate supply chains for procuring and distributing heroin throughout Delhi-NCR.

This successful operation highlights the Delhi Police's relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking and their dedication to ensuring a safer, drug-free future for the city, the officials said.

