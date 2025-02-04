Delhi Police, EC indulge in hooliganism against AAP, ignore BJP's misconduct: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 3 Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal sharply criticised the Delhi Police and the Election Commission on Tuesday for what he described as their biased and unprofessional behaviour in handling election-related issues claiming that they were indulging in "hooliganism" against the AAP and were covering the BJP's misconduct.

Kejriwal's remarks came after the Election Commission filed a police case against Delhi CM Atishi for alleging hooliganism against her party and workers.

Kejriwal took to the social media platform X, stating, "Election Commission filed a police case against Delhi CM after she complained about the open hooliganism. So now this is the official stand of Delhi Police and Election Commission — The 'job' of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is to themselves indulge in hooliganism against the Aam Aadmi Party, provide protection to the hooliganism of the BJP, and distribute liquor, money, and goods. If anyone stops them from doing this 'work,' a case will be filed against them for obstructing the 'work' of the police and the Election Commission."

The controversy began earlier when Delhi CM Atishi posted on social media about the Election Commission’s lack of action against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's family members, who she said were openly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

"The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the Model Code of Conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji: How much will you ruin the electoral process?" CM Atishi wrote in a post on X.

Her post followed an official update from the South East Delhi Police, which announced that the AAP's candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51), along with a group of 50-70 people and 10 vehicles, was found at Fateh Singh Marg on February 4, 2025, at 12:30 AM, violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The police instructed the group to vacate the area, and a case was registered under Sections 223 BNS & 126 RP Act at the Govindpuri Police Station following a complaint by the Flying Squad Team (FST).

Kejriwal’s reaction adds to the ongoing tension surrounding the Delhi elections, which are on Wednesday. During this time, the AAP continues to accuse the Election Commission and Delhi Police of bias toward the BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor