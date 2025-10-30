Delhi Police extends online cyber-FIR to cases of Rs 1 lakh and above

New Delhi, Oct 30 In a major step towards citizen-friendly policing and digital transformation of law enforcement services, Delhi Police has decided to launch the registration of cyber e-FIR with effect from November 1 on complaints of cyber financial frauds involving an amount of Rs 1 lakh or more, which is presently in prevalence for cyber financial frauds involving an amount of Rs 10 lacs or more.

According to a press note issued by Delhi Police on Thursday, “From November 1 2025, a complainant can visit any police station, where staff at the Integrated Help Desk will register his/her complaint and e-FIR in case if amount is more than Rs. 1 lakh, immediately.”

All these e-FIRs will be investigated at par with regular FIRs in their respective jurisdictional cyber police stations, Crime Branch and Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO).

“Such registration of e-FIR at Police station level is likely to ensure prompt and thorough investigation by the police within 72 hours, leading to enhanced seizure and recovery of defrauded amount,” the police said.

This initiative aims to provide a faster, more transparent, and convenient mechanism for victims of online financial scams, ensuring that prompt legal action is initiated even in cases of cyber financial frauds, where the amount is less than Rs 10 lacs.

“Presently, citizens register their complaints by calling National Cyber Helpline 1930 or through the portal https://cybercrime.gov.in only,” it said.

This service aims to facilitate residents of Delhi by simplifying the process of registration of cybercrimes such as online investment frauds, UPI scams, identity thefts, and other financial deceptions.

This initiative integrates digital verification and real-time acknowledgement features to enhance accountability and eliminate delays in the FIR registration process.

Besides, Delhi Police once again urge all residents to remain extra alert/vigilant against online frauds, the note said.

It also added that Cyber Safety Awareness Campaigns and Cyber Safety Workshops, both physically and online, for all sections of society, particularly children, women and senior citizens, will continue to be conducted across the city to keep citizens informed.

