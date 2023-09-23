Delhi Police file charge sheet before court in Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case

New Delhi, Sep 23 Delhi Police has filed over 1,400 pages of charge sheet before a court here against 11 accused in a case related to Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery.

The 1,417-page long charge sheet has been filed before Duty Magistrate Anamika of Patiala House Court against the accused persons identified as Usman Ali alias Kallu, Supreet, Irfan, Anil a.k.a Choti, Murli, Kuldeep alias Lungad, Vishal, Pradeep alias Sonu, Pawan, Amit alias Bala, and Anuj Mishra alias Sanki.

The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 482 (using a false property mark), 471 (using a forged document or an electronic record as a genuine one), 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity), 212 (harbouring offender), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on October 3.

On June 24, a delivery agent and his associate travelling in an Ola cab were robbed of cash at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel by four men on two bikes.

According to police, the delivery agent identified as Patel Sajan Kumar submitted a written complaint regarding the incident at Tilak Marg police station.

Kumar told the police that he, along with his friend Jigar Patel, was going to Gurugram to deliver a bag containing cash. They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila, and while on the way to Gurgaon on the Ring Road, when they entered the tunnel, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed the bag at gunpoint.

As per police, they robbed Rs 25.08 lakhs.

Usman has been identified as the mastermind behind the conspiracy, providing crucial information to the other individuals involved. He has been employed as a courier for an e-commerce company in the Chandni Chowk area for several years, thereby possessing valuable knowledge regarding the movement of cash in locations such as Kucha Ghasiram and Kucha Mahajani, as per police.

“Usman, while working as a delivery boy, was well aware about people taking money from the Chandani Chowk area,” said police.

Usman had roped in Irfan, who works as a barber in Burari area, for the job. They further after making a plan roped in people from Loni and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Usman had also done recce of the Chandani Chowk before committing the crime. Kuldeep, who is found previously involved in 16 cases, had rented an accommodation in Burari area to divide the looted amount.

