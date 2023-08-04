Delhi Police file chargesheet against 6 accused in Tillu Tajpuriya murder case

New Delhi, Aug 4 The Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against six persons in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya who was stabbed to death over 90 times inside the Tihar Jail.

The murder sparked significant concerns about the level of security within the Tihar Jail and the apparent lack of action on the part of officials to quell the violence.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria, who posted the matter for next hearing on August 17.

The murder was captured on the CCTV cameras installed inside the jail, and even the high court had questioned jail authorities regarding a murder taking place inside jail premises and lack of steps to prevent it on time.

The chargesheet has been filed against six accused -- Deepak Dabas, Yogesh, Rajesh, Riyaz Khan, Ata-ul Rehman and Chavanni -- under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tajpuriya, 33, a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures.

He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which rival gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

