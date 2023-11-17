Delhi Police head constable shot at in Haryana, two arrested

New Delhi, Nov 17 A Delhi Police head constable was shot at by three men over personal enmity in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Friday adding that the Crime Branch has arrested two men in connection with the incident.

The accused, arrested from Panipat, were identified as Sushil, 39, and Shilak Ram alias Shila Pahalwan, 50, both residents of Sonipat.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on Wednesday, a PCR call was received at Sonipat City police station regarding firing upon Delhi Police head constable Parveen in the Ashok Nagar area.

"Injured was shifted to the hospital and a case was registered on the statement of his wife. A QST was issued by the Haryana Police regarding the vehicle used in the commission of crime and alleged accused persons in the offence.

"Sensing the gravity of the case, the team of Crime Branch was tasked to work upon the case. Manual as well as technical surveillance was mounted on suspects," the Special CP said.

During the investigation, based on the technical surveillance, a trap was laid near Samalkha in Panipat, Haryana and two suspects apprehended. On interrogation, the duo revealed that one of their close associates named Rajesh Nain a.k.a Raju had personal enmity with the victim.

"On Wednesday, they, along with Nain and others named Bijender and Babla, reached the house of the victim to kill him. When the victim opened the gate of his house, Nain fired upon him and they fled away from the spot. To evade their arrest, they were hiding in the area of Samalkha," the Special CP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor