Delhi Police hold anti-drug trafficking workshop for Aerocity Hotels

New Delhi, Dec 4 In line with the Centre's 'Zero Tolerance' policy on narcotics, the Delhi Police on Thursday conducted a focused training session and awareness workshop for hotel security officials in Aerocity, one of the Capital's busiest hospitality zones.

The initiative, organised by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch, aimed at strengthening vigilance against drug trafficking and enhancing coordination between law enforcement agencies and private establishments.

According to officials, around 85 Chief Security Officers (CSOs) from 11 major hotels in Aerocity participated in the workshop.

The session forms part of the larger campaign being run by Delhi Police to curb drug abuse and trafficking through targeted operations, community outreach, and capacity-building exercises.

The training was led by ACP Anil Shram from Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) and Inspector Rakesh Duhan of the ANTF.

Participants were briefed on the prevailing drug scenario in the Capital, the categories of narcotics frequently circulating in the illicit market, behavioural and physical symptoms linked to drug abuse, and the key source states contributing to the supply chain.

Officials also discussed the health consequences of narcotics consumption, underlining the urgent need for coordinated efforts in prevention and reporting.

A major feature of the workshop was the introduction and demonstration of the MANAS portal (1933), a dedicated platform for confidential reporting of drug-related information. Officers emphasised the portal's anonymity safeguards, encouraging hotel security teams to report suspicious activities promptly and without fear of exposure.

All participants took the Anti-Drugs e-Pledge as part of the awareness drive.

The initiative drew positive feedback from attendees, including former ACP Abhirup Banerji, now Consultant Security with Delhi International Airport Ltd, and Naveen Sehgal, AGM (Aerocity Security). Both lauded the proactive approach of Delhi Police in engaging private security units to counter the drug menace in a high-footfall commercial hub.

Officials said such collaborations would significantly boost surveillance capabilities across hotels and public spaces in Aerocity.

Delhi Police reiterated its commitment to achieving a "Drug-Free Delhi" through strict enforcement and continuous awareness initiatives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor