Delhi Police identify 548 illegally staying foreign nationals; sent for deportation in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 8 In a major crackdown during 2025, the Delhi Police identified 548 foreign nationals illegally staying in the national capital and initiated their deportation, officials said on Thursday.

As per official data, the maximum number of cases was handled by the Foreigners Cell, which identified 318 individuals. This was followed by Nihal Vihar police station with 134 cases and Mundka with 87 cases. Other police stations involved in the operation included Rani Bagh (one), Ranhola (five), Paschim Vihar East (one) and Cyber Police Station (two).

The apprehended foreign nationals belonged to several countries, with the highest number from Bangladesh at 380, followed by Nigeria with 111. Other nationalities included the Ivory Coast (17), Ghana (13), Senegal (10), Cameroon (10), Niger (two), and one each from Liberia, Russia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Gambia.

Officials stated that all the individuals were found to be overstaying in the Outer District without valid visas or documentation. After their apprehension, they were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which passed orders for their deportation.

Subsequently, all the foreign nationals were sent to detention centres, where they will remain until the completion of deportation formalities.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), the police have consistently taken strict action against foreign nationals overstaying without valid visas. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sachin Sharma, DCP, Outer District, as part of a sustained effort to ensure security and prevent unauthorised residence in the district.

Throughout the year, the Outer District Police remained vigilant and actively identified and apprehended foreign nationals residing in the area without valid travel or residential documents. Specialised teams from multiple police stations and operational units played a key role in the drive.

Illegal migration is widely considered a serious issue in India, posing significant national security, socioeconomic, and demographic challenges, including strains on resources, potential for political instability, increased human trafficking, and conflicts over land, with major concerns often centred around border areas and specific migrant groups like Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

