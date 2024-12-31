Delhi Police implement security measures ahead Of New Year celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 31 As the city gears up to welcome the New Year, the Delhi Police have implemented security arrangements across the city to ensure safety, smooth celebrations and effective crowd management, officials said.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said additional patrolling and specialised units had been deployed across key areas to maintain law and order.

"Security checkpoints with breath analysers have been set up at 21 strategic locations to regulate vehicular movement and prevent any incidents related to drunk driving. Quick reaction teams (QRTs) are stationed across 15 critical points, while 38 PCR vans have been strategically placed to ensure rapid mobility and response to emergencies," he said.

More than 10,000 officers will be on duty, with paramilitary forces stationed at city borders to curb illegal activities. Special vehicles, equipped with CCTV cameras and other surveillance tools, have been deployed for enhanced monitoring and patrolling. These vehicles will assist in keeping an eye on key areas throughout the city.

Authorities aim to ensure a safe and joyful welcome to 2025 but have emphasised that law violations will not be tolerated.

To further tighten vigilance, 70 strong pickets fortified with barricades and breath analysers are monitoring traffic and identifying suspicious movements.

Celebration venues, including 31 key locations, are under enhanced security coverage, while 15 malls, motels, cinema halls and other popular gathering spots are being strictly monitored. Security has also been reinforced at bus stops and critical road routes, with personnel deployed on 40 motorcycles to ensure quick response times. Additionally, eight prominent hotels here are under heightened surveillance, he added.

DCP Chauhan said the deployment comprises seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 40 inspectors, 223 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, along with 130 female personnel.

Enhanced security will be in place at more than 20 border points, with extra barricades and pickets to manage potential disturbances from people arriving from neighbouring states.

The focus of security will be on popular destinations such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, India Gate, and areas near malls and markets.

Special attention will be given to traffic management, particularly to prevent dangerous driving behaviours like motorcycle stunts and drunk driving.

Additional officers will support traffic police, and penalties will be imposed on violators.

At Connaught Place, only vehicles with valid permits issued by the police will be allowed into the Inner Circle area. Additionally, police teams will be conducting checks at bus stands, railway stations, hotels, and other public spaces to ensure that individuals are staying legally and with proper documentation.

In New Delhi district, arrangements have been divided into two zones under the supervision of senior officers. Zone 1 covers areas like Parliament Street and Connaught Place, while Zone 2 includes Chanakya Puri, Barakhamba Road and Tughlak Road.

A total of 648 police personnel, 100 Home Guard jawans and 11 companies of the CAPF had been deployed, said DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

