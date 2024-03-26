Delhi Police Imposes Section 144, Orders AAP Protestors to Disperse Outside Patel Chowk Metro Station (Watch)

The Delhi police issued announcements to AAP protestors, stating that Section 144 had been enforced and no permission had been granted for demonstrations. They urged the immediate clearance of the area within a five-minute timeframe. Security measures were intensified with police presence, anticipating AAP's planned 'gherao' protest at the Prime Minister's residence, in response to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a liquor policy case.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi police make announcements outside the Patel Chowk Metro station for the AAP protestors. The police said that section 144 had been imposed, there is no permission for protests and that the area should be cleared within 5 minutes.



Security had been heightened… pic.twitter.com/aN7lOqaxn5 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024



Earlier, Security has been bolstered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence by the Delhi Police following a call from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a "gherao" protest in response to the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stated an official on Tuesday.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had previously declared intentions to "gherao" the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday as a demonstration against Kejriwal's arrest. Additionally, Rai had announced plans for "mega protests" to take place nationwide. Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case associated with the now-defunct excise policy. He remains in the custody of the agency until Thursday.