Delhi Police invoke MCOCA against absconding gangster Himanshu Bhau

New Delhi, May 31 The Delhi Police have charged 21-year-old gangster Himanshu a.k.a Bhau, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), an official said on Friday.

As per the police records, Bhau is implicated in numerous criminal activities in the Delhi-NCR region, including targeted killings, financially motivated shootings and extortion. He is notorious for making threatening calls to businessmen to instill fear and maintain control.

Bhau hails from Ritoli village in Rohtak, Haryana, and is listed among the most wanted criminals. He has fled India and is currently orchestrating his crime network from Portugal.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia on the evening of May 6, an incident of firing was reported to the Tilak Nagar police station where three persons indiscriminately fired in and outside the Fusion Car Showroom to create fear of their gang leader Himanshu Bhau, among businessmen.

“In this incident, six persons got injured. Before leaving the spot, the accused persons left a note claiming themselves as a syndicate of the Himanshu Bhau gang,” said Bhatia.

The next day, May 7, the complainant received a threatening call from an international VoIP number. The caller claimed to be Himanshu Bhau and demanded Rs five crore.

“On May 14, further investigation of the case was assigned to the Crime Branch. During investigation, it was found that the syndicate of Himanshu and his associates indulged in continuous unlawful activity for pecuniary benefits. Hence, the MCOC Act has been instituted against the Himanshu Bhau gang and further investigation is being carried out,” Bhatia added.

