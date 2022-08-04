Delhi police issue challan on BJP leader Manoj Tiwari for not wearing helmet while riding

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a challan against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet while riding the bike, during a motorcycle rally in Delhi. The leader was in the campaign of Har Ghar Tiranaga at Red fort.

After that on Thursday, the leader tweeted an apology regarding the matter "Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you" the leader wrote.

आप सब से निवेदन है कि बिना हेल्मेट two wheeler नही चलायें #DriveSafe family and friends need you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MrhEbcwsxZ — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) August 3, 2022

Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, took dig over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, he said "history stands witness that those who are running the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have come from an organisation (RSS) which did not hoist the Tricolour for 52 years."