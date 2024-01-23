Delhi Police Issues Advisory After Road Cave-In Creates Traffic Snarls Near DND Tollbooth

Commuters heading towards the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Toll Booth from Barapulla encountered disruptions on Tuesday as a sudden road cave-in took place at the DND Loop. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert, highlighting the significant impact on traffic flow in the affected carriageway.

Authorities urged drivers to exercise caution and strategically plan their journeys, advising commuters to explore alternative routes to alleviate congestion and minimize potential delays amid the ongoing situation at the DND Loop.

In a statement posted on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth due to a road cave-in at DND Loop. Kindly plan your journey accordingly." The extent of the damage and the cause of the cave-in are yet to be officially confirmed.

Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth due to road cave-in at DND Loop. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/AqxrezBK2t — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 23, 2024

Simultaneously, Delhi Traffic Police has released a notice ahead of the 75th Republic Day, in light of Bharat Parv taking place at the Red Fort from January 23 to January 31, 2024. Bharat Parv will be accessible to the public until January 31, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The advisory highlights the presence of various VIPs and VVIPs during the event.

In view of Full Dress #RepublicDay Parade Rehearsal on 23rd January, 2024, special traffic arrangements will be effective on various routes. Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/cnFYiCMZnA — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 22, 2024

To ensure smooth traffic flow, diversions have been implemented at Chhatta Rail Crossing, Shanti Van Chowk, Delhi Gate, and Subhas Park T-Point. Additionally, potential regulations or restrictions may be in place on Nishad Raj Marg, stretching from Shanti Van Crossing to the Subhas Park T-Point, and on Netaji Subhas Marg, spanning from Chatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate. Adequate paid parking facilities have been arranged for those attending Bharat Parv.