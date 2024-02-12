Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of farmers' protest on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 12 In view of the farmers' protest on Tuesday, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory alerting the commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at three borders of the national capital.

Several farmer associations have called for the march on Tuesday to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

According to the traffic advisory, in anticipation of the proposed farmers' protest at various borders of Delhi from Tuesday, commuters traveling via cars and LGVs towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, and other destinations via NH-44 are advised to consider alternative routes.

These include taking exits from NH-44 at Alipur Cut to Shani Mandir, then proceeding to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road, Dahisara Village Road, and Singhu Stadium before reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat.

"Alternatively, drivers can opt for routes via DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light, then to Sector-A/5 Red Light, and onward to Ramdev Chowk and respective border crossings," said the advisory.

For those heading towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, and nearby areas, suggested routes include taking exits from DSIIDC Cut towards Bawana road and proceeding via Kanjhawala Chowk, Nizampur Border, and further connecting roads.

The advisory further stated that in light of the situation around Gazipur border (Delhi-UP), diversions are made to ensure smooth traffic flow for commuters.

"For those traveling from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border, alternate routes include Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road, or Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar, with exits from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad," it said.

"Vehicles intending to travel to Haryana via Apsara, Maharajpur, Loni, Sabhapur, Sonia Vihar Borders through NH-44 can divert via several routes. These include Dabur Chowk- Mohan Nagar-Ghaziabad- Hapur Road-GT Road-Delhi Meerut Expressway-Dasna-left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway-Rai Cut to reach NH-44," it said.

Alternatively, drivers can opt for routes such as Inderpuri Loni, Puja Pavi-Panchlok, Mandola, Mussoorie, Khekra with a left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway-Rai cut (NH-44), or routes via Service Lane of Delhi Dehradun Expressway-Puja Pavi, left turn to Panchlok, Mandola-Mussoorie-Khekra, left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Rai cut (NH-44). Another option is to use Tronica City Marg-Tronica City-left turn onto Delhi Dehradun Expressway, Mandola, Mussoorie, Khekra, left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Rai cut to access NH-44.

