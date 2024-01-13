Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Republic Day Parade Rehearsals Near India Gate

The Delhi Police released a traffic advisory on Friday, outlining restrictions near India Gate in central Delhi for four days in light of the Republic Day parade rehearsals. The advisory indicates that the parade rehearsals are scheduled on Kartavya Path from Saturday to Tuesday, extending from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

To ensure the smooth progress of the parade on Kartavyapath, traffic movement will be restricted at Kartavyapath-Rafi Mar Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Man Singh Road Crossing, and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon from 7 am to 12 pm on these dates, as per the advisory. Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also be closed for traffic during these hours.

The advisory notes that heavy traffic is expected on Man Singh Road, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Rafi Marg, MLNP roundabout, MLNM, Q Point, C-Hexagon, Jaswant Singh roundabout, and Ashoka Road during the rehearsal period.

Motorists are urged to comply with traffic regulations and adhere to the guidance provided by traffic police personnel. Commuters are advised to plan their routes to minimize inconvenience during this period. Similar traffic disruptions were experienced near India Gate on Wednesday and Thursday.