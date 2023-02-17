Delhi police launch search for main accused in Yamuna Vihar firing

The Delhi Police on Friday launched an operation to nab the main accused and others in an alleged case of firing at a father and son over a parking dispute in the Yamuna Vihar area of Northeast Delhi.

On Thursday night, a father and son duo were shot at by a group of people over a parking dispute in the Yamuna Vihar area of Northeast Delhi. The two victims were admitted to the private hospital after getting shot and are currently stable.

The main accused has been identified as Arif. Out of the two accomplices who were present with Arif at the spot, one is absconding while another is admitted to the hospital, added the police. A search has been launched to nab the accomplice, said the Additional DCP, North East, Sandhya Swami.

The police informed the that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"The accused who are absconding have been identified and a search has been launched to nab them. We have registered a case against the accused 112/23 under section 307/34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code," Swami stated.

"Meanwhile, one of the accused who locals beat up is currently unconscious and police said they are waiting for him to regain consciousness to question him," she added.

Swami further said that the situation is under control and police personnel had been deployed outside the victim's house.

She added police presence in the area has been increased to prevent any kind of rumours or any untoward situation."

While talking about the incident, Swami said, "There was a fight over parking between the accused and the injured, both of whom were returning from a marriage. The injured man and his son had asked the accused to remove his car."

She further stated that the vehicle of the victims grazed that of the accused while parking sparking off a quarrel between the two. The verbal altercation was resolved by people in the neighbourhood and both parties went home, said Swami.

"The accused identified as Arif returned with two other friends to Virendra's house. and picked up an argument after which the accused opened fire at Virendra. Locals gathered and beat up the assailants due to which one of them lost consciousness, " she added.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Aggarwal the other son of the victim said that his father and brother were returning from a marriage when they had a scuffle with the accused.

"Last night when my father and brother returned home, they saw a car blocking the nearby road. and urged its owner to remove his vehicle. He however started to abuse and threaten them," said Sachin Aggarwal.

Saurabh said that the owner of the car got together some people armed with guns and one person from the group started firing due to which his father and brother sustained injuries.

"The car owner gathered 10-15 people with guns and one person from this group fired bullets at my father and brother injuring them. My father is now in critical condition and both him and my brother are admitted to a private hospital," said Saurabh.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor