Delhi Police nab 10 transgender Bangladeshi illegal immigrants

New Delhi, Oct 7 Ten transgender Bangladeshi nationals, residing illegally in Delhi, have been apprehended by the Delhi Police in three separate operations, officials said on Tuesday.

The operations were carried out by the Foreigner Cell of the North-West District Police, with eight individuals detained in the jurisdiction of Police Station Shalimar Bagh and two in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mahendra Park.

According to officials, during verification, it was discovered that the individuals were living in India without valid documents and were involved in begging during the day while engaging in objectionable activities at night.

"Recently, information was received regarding the movement of some suspected Bangladeshi nationals near Haiderpur Metro Station and New Subzi Mandi, Mahendra Park. Acting on this input, regular surveillance and area domination exercises were conducted in the said localities," the officials stated.

Based on the gathered intelligence, a dedicated team comprising Sub-Inspector Sapan, Sub-Inspector Shyambir, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajender, Head Constables Vikram, Kapil Kumar, Vikash Yadav, Parveen, Tika Ram, and Kapil, along with Women Head Constables Poonam and Deepak, Constables Nishant Mattoo, Hawa Singh, and Deepak Bangar, was constituted under the close supervision of Inspector Chaitanya Abhijit, in-charge of the Foreigner Cell, and overall supervision of Rajeev Kumar, ACP, Foreigners Cell.

Acting on actionable intelligence gathered during routine checks, the team conducted raids with the help of informers.

During these operations, eight suspicious individuals were intercepted near Haiderpur Metro Station within Shalimar Bagh jurisdiction, while two others were caught near New Subzi Mandi in the Mahendra Park area.

The authorities further stated that during initial questioning, the suspects claimed to be Indian citizens, but their inconsistent responses and nervous behaviour raised doubts about their claims.

A detailed investigation involving document verification, analysis of digital footprints, and examination of photographic evidence later revealed strong links to Bangladesh.

"Corroborating indicators, such as online connections with Bangladeshi entities, confirmed their identity as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants," the police said.

During further inquiry, photographs recovered from their mobile phones and Instagram accounts depicted locations in Bangladesh. On sustained interrogation, the accused admitted their Bangladeshi nationality and even produced their Bangladeshi National ID cards.

"It was further revealed that they had undergone Gender-Affirming Surgery (GAS) to alter their physical appearance and resemble women. To conceal their identity, they regularly used heavy makeup, sarees or salwar suits, wigs, and other feminine accessories. They had also modified their voice and body language to imitate female mannerisms," the police statement said.

The investigation confirmed that all ten individuals were Bangladeshi nationals living in Delhi without valid travel documents, visas, or permits, in clear violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other relevant immigration laws.

