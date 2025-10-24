Delhi Police nab kingpin of inter-state drug syndicate operating from Thailand

New Delhi, Oct 24 In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the kingpin of an inter-state drug syndicate that smuggled hybrid ganja (marijuana) into India from abroad, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Zamjith K.P. alias Samjhu (38), a native of Calicut, Kerala, was detained at Mangaluru Airport on October 21 after arriving from Dubai.

According to the Crime Branch, Zamjith had been absconding for months and was the prime mover behind a sophisticated drug network operating across several states.

“During the course of investigation, continuous efforts were made to trace and apprehend the accused Zamjith @ Samjhu, and he was successfully detained at Mangaluru Airport on October 21, 2025, upon his arrival from Dubai,” the police said.

His arrest comes months after three of his associates -- Fahim Ahmad K.M., Deepak Sharma alias Deepu, and Sameer -- were nabbed on July 9 with 4.13 kg of hybrid ganja.

A case (FIR No. 175/25) was registered under sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch police station.

Investigations revealed that Zamjith, who previously lived in Cambodia for nearly nine years dealing in the tobacco trade, later shifted to Thailand, where he allegedly ran his narcotics operations.

He is accused of smuggling high-grade hybrid ganja into India through international cargo consignments routed via Mumbai and Delhi airports, using a network of couriers and distributors.

“So far, a total of four persons have been arrested, and further investigation is in progress to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in this interstate drug syndicate. Efforts are also being made to dismantle the entire network and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice,” said DCP Pankaj Kumar.

The Crime Branch is now probing financial transactions and communication trails to uncover the wider network and identify overseas links involved in trafficking hybrid ganja into India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor