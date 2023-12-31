Delhi Police nab kingpin of Mewat ATM breaking gang en route Guwahati

New Delhi, Dec 31 Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a wanted criminal, also the kingpin of Mewat-based ATM breaking gang, while he was on his way to Guwahati to commit the crime, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Mohd. Jahid (31), a resident of Nuh (Mewat), Haryana. He is also found involved in previous 15 cases registered in the national capital and other states.

The official said that Jahid was also a ‘proclaimed offender’ in two cases.

According to police, specific information was received about the arrival of a key member of the gang named Mohd. Jahid at Palam between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. on December 25.

“A trap was laid around the red light at Palam Airport and Jahid was nabbed from the spot,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar.

On interrogation, it also came to light that he and his associates have recently stolen Rs 7.5 lakh from an ATM booth in the Welcome area of Delhi, and a case has already been lodged there.

“Members of the gang used to identify unguarded ATM booths in less-lit and isolated areas. Thereafter, they conducted a thorough reconnaissance of the area around ATM booths. They would sprinkle black paint on the CCTV cameras after entering the ATM booths and would also wear face masks and monkey caps to conceal their identities,” said the DCP.

“They would cut the machine with the help of gas cutters and take out the cash trays. Members of the gang would use robbed/stolen cars like Creta, Scorpio, etc. with fake number plates to commit crimes,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Jahid is a habitual offender and was previously involved in nearly 15 criminal cases including 14 ATM breaking in Delhi, MP, Haryana, and Assam.

“The remaining members of the gang have also been identified, and efforts are being made to nab them,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor