Delhi Police nab man who snatched Congress MP's chain

New Delhi, Aug 6 The Delhi Police's Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) has arrested a man involved in the chain snatching of Congress MP R. Sudha Ramakrishnan in the Chanakyapuri area of the national Capital.

The AATS recovered a gold chain weighing 30.90 grams (snatched from the complainant), two stolen scooties and four mobile phones from the possession of the accused

Acting on the complaint, the police conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the incident route, gathered information with the help of local intelligence and also used technical surveillance to track the movement and identity of the accused.

After a thorough investigation, the accused was identified and apprehended.

The accused was identified as Sohan Rawat alias Sonu, a resident of Okhla Industrial Area, according to the police.

Sonu, aged 24, is a "highly notorious and habitual offender with 26 previous involvements across various police stations of Delhi," the police said, adding that he had recently been released from jail on June 27.

"The accused has been previously involved in multiple cases registered under IPC sections 356, 379, 392, 411, 34 as well as Arms Act and BNS provisions across the jurisdictions of Amar Colony, Sunlight Colony, R.K. Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Inder Puri, Kalkaji, Hauz Khas, Mandawli, Fatehpur Beri, Defence Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Naraina, Saket, and others," the police said.

"The accused is currently under further interrogation for ascertaining his involvement in other recent incidents of snatching and vehicle theft," the authorities said.

Further investigations are underway.

More details are awaited.

The incident occurred on August 4 while the Mayiladuthurai MP was out for a walk near Gate 3 and 4 of the Polish Embassy, accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Rajathi.

According to her complaint, a man wearing a helmet approached them on a scooty from the opposite direction and snatched the MP's gold chain before fleeing. The area is known for housing multiple foreign embassies and VIP residences, raising serious security concerns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor