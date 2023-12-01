Delhi Police nab serial offender, recover Rs 13L stolen loot

New Delhi, Dec 1 Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 32-year-old burglar, previously involved in 15 cases and recovered stolen items worth over over Rs 13 lakh from his possession, an official said on Friday.

The accused identified as Mohd. Saidul a.k.a Robin, a resident of Sarita Vihar area, used to do recce of the targets during the day and then strike at night.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on November 16, a complainant residing in Jamia Nagar, Delhi, reported a theft incident.

The complainant, along with her family, had left for an out-of-town wedding programme on November 11. Upon their return, they discovered the theft of various valuables, including jewellery, watches, laptops, mobile phones, and other belongings from their residence.

“CCTV footage of the incidents underwent analysis, and both manual and technical surveillance were deployed on suspects. The gathered information was shared with informers, leading to specific details received by police about a desperate burglar linked to the case hiding in the Madanpur Khadar Extension, Sarita Vihar, Delhi area. His precise location was traced,” said Yadav.

A trap was set up at the identified location, resulting in the successful apprehension of the accused. Stolen articles, including jewellery, watches, laptops, mobile phones, and other household items, were recovered from his rented accommodation.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, Mohd. Saidul, is a drug addict.

“He, along with his associates, would roam around the residential flats searching for targets for burglary. They typically selected targets in the afternoon when residents were outside their homes. Continuously observing the movements of residents, they executed their plan during night hours once they confirmed that no one had been in the house for the past 2-3 days,” said the Special CP.

Their modus operandi involved breaking open the house gate with recovered tools. “Once inside, they focused on the house's almirah, as valuable articles were often stored there. Using a screwdriver and iron rod, they would break open the almirah and steal valuable goods and cash,” said the official.

“His other associates are still at large. Further, he disclosed that about 10-15 days ago, he committed a house theft in Noor Nagar area,”the official added.

